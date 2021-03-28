Strong winds are expected on Vancouver Island today from the Cowichan Valley north to Campbell River as a cold front moves across the south coast.

Environment Canada says an intense Pacific cold front is crossing the region and winds gust of up to 70 kilometres per hour are are forecast.

Strong southerly winds will shift to strong west or northwest winds this afternoon.

Meteorologists say the winds will ease later tonight as a ridge of high pressure builds over the region.

BC Ferries warns the winds may affect the following routes:

Tsawwassen (Vancouver) and the Southern Gulf Islands

Tsawwassen (Vancouver) and Swartz Bay (Victoria)

Tsawwassen (Vancouver) and Duke Point (Nanaimo)

Horseshoe Bay (Vancouver) and Departure Bay (Nanaimo)

The high winds may cause power outages.

For updates on ferry sailing cancellations you can check the BC Ferries website.