The COVID-19 outbreak at Longlake Chateau independent living home in Nanaimo has expanded.

Island Health says three more residents tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to eight.

They are self-isolating, along with those residents and staff who were in close contact with them.

Since the outbreak was declared, more than 106 COVID-19 tests have been performed on residents and staff at Longlake Chateau.

Island Health says communication is continuing with the residents of Longlake and family members concerning the outbreak, admissions are restricted, only essential visitors are allowed into the facility and cleaning and infection control is being done.

Island Health says it will have an additional presence at the site to take any further actions required and to support the facility during the outbreak.

Longlake Chateau is operated by Atria Retirement Canada.

– Story by Mike Patterson