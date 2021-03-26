A 55-year-old Courtenay man remains in custody and is expected to face several charges, after allegedly shooting his rifle at an SPCA officer.

Yesterday afternoon (Mar. 25th), Comox Valley RCMP asked residents to avoid the area of Graham, Cornwall and Pickering Roads for an ongoing police incident at a home in the area.

At the time, they said the incident was “confined to this residence and the general public is not considered to be at risk.”

According to Cst. Monika Terragni, police first received the report at 1:00 pm. She says a local SPCA officer was visiting the Pickering Road home when someone fired a rifle in her direction.

Terragni says police then rushed to the scene to find the man who allegedly fired the rifle back inside his home. Police found the SPCA officer “fortunately uninjured.”

The RCMP Emergency Response Team spent hours trying to get the suspect to come outside, before entering the home to make their arrest.

“We had officers in the area attending nearby residences to advise them of the situation and ensure their ongoing safety, while at the same time, advising members of the public to avoid the area. Everybody was cooperative and supportive,” Terragni adds.