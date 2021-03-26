A new three-storey supportive housing building in Gibsons with 40 self-contained units is now being occupied.

The building is at 749 School Road is comprised of studio apartments, each with a kitchenette and washroom.

RainCity Housing and Support Society will operate the housing and provide residents with on-site staff and support services.

There will be meal programs, life and employment skills training, and health and wellness support.

Catharine Hume is the co-executive director of RainCity Housing and Support Society and says they are pleased to be a part of addressing homelessness in Gibsons.

The supported and affordable housing will help the the society build on relationships developed with many people who have used their shelter.

Nicholas Simons, MLA for Powell River-Sunshine Coast says people experiencing homelessness now have a safe and secure place to call home.

The project is a partnership between the federal and provincial governments and the Town of Gibsons.

The federal government transferred the property to Gibsons and the capital funding and operating funding were provided by the province.

Residents started moving in on Thursday, March 11, 2021.