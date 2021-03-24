A new partnership is going to help send over 1,400 tourism and hospitality workers back to work, in mass vaccination clinics.

B.C is teaming up with some community partners across the province to call and train hundreds of staff who have been laid off due to the pandemic and send them to vaccination clinics.

“People who work in the hard-hit tourism and hospitality sector have answered the call to help with B.C.’s immunization plan. This partnership will provide new jobs for people while contributing to B.C.’s already accelerated vaccine rollout,” explains Premier John Horgan.

The province says workers from these industries will provide their expertise and logistical support as non-clinical staff at immunization clinics to help move people through the clinics efficiently and safely.

Some of the community partners in this program include:

Air Canada

B.C. Pavilion Corporation

Ceres Terminals Canada

Canadian Red Cross

Fraser Valley Bandits

Pacific Destinations Services

Pacific National Exhibition

Tourism Whistler

Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Giants

Vancouver International Airport

WestJet

“People who work in tourism, hospitality and sport organizations in our province have been hit hard by the pandemic and the ability for them to contribute to B.C.’s immunization program is a unique opportunity to use their skills and experience in new ways,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.