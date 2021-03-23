If you live in smaller communities on Vancouver Island, you could get your vaccine by April 12th.

Island Health says it’s taking a “whole of community” approach when it comes to vaccinations, meaning communities where there is a small population and there are barriers to accessing larger immunization clinics, like requiring ferry, air or 3 or more hours of ground travel could get their vaccine ahead of most people.

There are two groupings in this approach. Group one, which includes clinics for seniors over 80 and  Indigenous people over 65 and Group two, which includes everyone in those communities over the age of 18. 

As part of group one, the following communities will have vaccination clinics available in their area on the dates provided below.

  • Port Hardy                 15th & 17th March
  • Mayne Island             23rd March
  • Port McNeill               16th March
  • Ucluelet                       24th March
  • Tofino                          17th March
  • Denman Island          24th March
  • Sointula                       18th March
  • Pender Island             24th March
  • Port Alice                    19th March
  • Saturna Island           24th March
  • Thetis Island              19th March
  • Hornby Island           25th March
  • Quadra Island           22nd March  
  • Gabriola Island         23rd March  
  • Galiano Island           23rd March  

Island Health says after April 12th, these communities will have vaccination clinics open for anyone over 18 who wants a vaccine. 

Eligible seniors living in these communities, or a support person on their behalf, can call the Island Health call centre at 1-833-348-4787 (7 am – 7 pm daily) to schedule an appointment.

For group two, the following vaccination clinics will be open.

  • Sayward                       23rd March
  • Port Renfrew              24th & 25th March
  • Zeballos                       24th March
  • Cortes Island              25th, 26th & 27th March
  • Lasqueti Island          29th March & 1st, 8th, 9th, 12th April
  • Tahsis                          29th & 30th March
  • Read Island                31th March
  • Gold River                  6th,7th & 8th April
  • Bamfield                     7th & 8th April
  • Kyuquot                      23rd March
  • Woss                           TBD
  • Protection Island     TBD
  • Piers Island               TBD

Island Health says residents of Sayward, Port Renfrew, Zeballos, Cortes Island, Lasquiti Island, Tahsis, Gold River and Bamfield can call 877-795-0755 (7:00 am-7:00 pm daily) to book an appointment in a local clinic and only residents of these communities will be booked through this dedicated call centre.

The health authority is also asking you to have your legal first and last name, date of birth, postal code, personal health number, and phone number ready when calling. 

For more information on the vaccination rollout plan for Vancouver Island, visit the Island Health website. 