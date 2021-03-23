Occupational Health Nurse, Health & Safety Advisor Siyanna Bennett unpacks first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine at the University Hospital of Northern British Columbia. (Photo from Northern Health)

If you live in smaller communities on Vancouver Island, you could get your vaccine by April 12th.

Island Health says it’s taking a “whole of community” approach when it comes to vaccinations, meaning communities where there is a small population and there are barriers to accessing larger immunization clinics, like requiring ferry, air or 3 or more hours of ground travel could get their vaccine ahead of most people.

There are two groupings in this approach. Group one, which includes clinics for seniors over 80 and Indigenous people over 65 and Group two, which includes everyone in those communities over the age of 18.

As part of group one, the following communities will have vaccination clinics available in their area on the dates provided below.

Port Hardy 15th & 17th March

Mayne Island 23rd March

Port McNeill 16th March

Ucluelet 24th March

Tofino 17th March

Denman Island 24th March

Sointula 18th March

Pender Island 24th March

Port Alice 19th March

Saturna Island 24th March

Thetis Island 19th March

Hornby Island 25th March

Quadra Island 22nd March

Gabriola Island 23rd March

Galiano Island 23rd March

Island Health says after April 12th, these communities will have vaccination clinics open for anyone over 18 who wants a vaccine.

Eligible seniors living in these communities, or a support person on their behalf, can call the Island Health call centre at 1-833-348-4787 (7 am – 7 pm daily) to schedule an appointment.

For group two, the following vaccination clinics will be open.

Sayward 23rd March

Port Renfrew 24th & 25th March

Zeballos 24th March

Cortes Island 25th, 26th & 27th March

Lasqueti Island 29th March & 1st, 8th, 9th, 12th April

Tahsis 29th & 30th March

Read Island 31th March

Gold River 6th,7th & 8th April

Bamfield 7th & 8th April

Kyuquot 23rd March

Woss TBD

Protection Island TBD

Piers Island TBD

Island Health says residents of Sayward, Port Renfrew, Zeballos, Cortes Island, Lasquiti Island, Tahsis, Gold River and Bamfield can call 877-795-0755 (7:00 am-7:00 pm daily) to book an appointment in a local clinic and only residents of these communities will be booked through this dedicated call centre.

The health authority is also asking you to have your legal first and last name, date of birth, postal code, personal health number, and phone number ready when calling.

For more information on the vaccination rollout plan for Vancouver Island, visit the Island Health website.