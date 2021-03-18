Friends and neighbors have identified the two Gabriola Island men who were killed this week while pouring a home foundation.

Marc Dore’ was a well-known builder on the Island. His friend Chris Straw was a CBC producer for almost 30 years, until 2014.

They were well-known local characters on Gabriola Island, a short ferry-ride from downtown Nanaimo.

On Tuesday a concrete crane arm came loose and fell on the men. They died at the scene.

The concrete was being supplied by Nanaimo’s Bedrock Redi Mix. In a statement, Manager Faron Parlee says: “We are saddened to confirm a fatal accident at a project site on Gabriola Island, BC, on March 16, 2021. We are in shock and are extremely concerned about the impact to these individuals’ families and friends.

Bedrock Redi-Mix is fully cooperating with the site management and all provincial safety authorities. At this time, no further comments will be made.”

Vancouver Island New Democrat MP Alastair McGregor posted a tribute to Straw on social media saying that he is “absolutely gutted” by news of his death.

MacGregor says Straw worked closely with him trying to stop freighters from anchoring around the Gulf Islands.

Wednesday night, citizens from Gabiola held sunset remembrance ceremonies on the Island’s many beaches.

Work Safe BC and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the accident.