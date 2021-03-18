Vancouver Islanders heading to Ucluelet or Tofino next week should take note of an extensive road closure.

A section of Highway 4 at Kennedy Hill will be closed from 8:00 am till 6:00 pm this coming Tuesday, March 23rd, for the blasting and removal of a significant rock bluff.

“This 10-hour closure is required for crews to undertake one of the most complex blasts on the project,” the Province says.

“The daylight closure will allow workers time to prepare the road beneath the blast area, and to safely remove loose rock immediately following the blast.”

The regular project closure schedule, which includes four-hour road closures weekdays between 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, will resume the following day (Mar. 24th).

The Province adds that when completed, the Highway 4–Kennedy Hill Safety Improvement Project will create a safer, more reliable connection between Port Alberni and the west coast of Vancouver Island.