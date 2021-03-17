Police in Powell River are reminding you to keep your eyes open for stolen property on buy and sell sites.

Last week they arrested a man after he was trying to sell stolen property on Facebook Marketplace.

Police say the victim saw his items on the site and called officers.

They then went to the home and charged a 32-year man with trafficking property obtained by crime.

Police are reminding you to keep in mind that if you are browsing buy and sell websites and you knowingly purchase stolen property, you could be the one facing an arrest.