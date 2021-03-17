It’s been over 27 years since Lindsey Nicholls went missing from the Comox Valley.

This week, the Comox Valley RCMP say their investigation into what happened to the then 14-year-old continues.

On Aug. 2nd, 1993 at about 10:30am, Lindsey was last seen walking along Royston Road toward Courtenay.

She has not been heard from or seen again.

At the time of her disappearance, Lindsey was five-foot-three inches tall and 110 to 115 pounds, with green eyes and blonde hair dyed with red henna.

She was wearing blue jeans, a khaki top and white canvas shoes.

Since her disappearance, Lindsey’s mother, Judy Peterson has been working tirelessly to find answers as well as to help other families experiencing a similar loss.

In March 2018, Lindsey’s Law came into effect.

It enabled the RCMP to expand the National DNA Databank to include missing persons, human remains, and relatives of missing persons.

“Our investigation won’t be concluded until we locate Lindsey,” said Comox Valley RCMP Cpl. Jason Jenkins.

“Every new piece of information is closely examined at the time it is received. Additionally, the investigation undergoes regular reviews to determine if there are new avenues to pursue so we can find Lindsey.”

Anyone with information about Lindsey’s disappearance is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca/.