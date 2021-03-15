B.C.’s mass immunization program may be off and running, but it hasn’t slowed down the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, just yet.

Provincial health officials reported 1, 506 confirmed new ones, B.C.-wide, from Friday to Monday.

That’s an average of over 500 per day.

Even with the high number of confirmed cases over the past three days, provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, sees brighter days ahead.

“With the majority of our seniors and elders in care homes now immunized and seeing how effective that has been, today our mass clinics for our seniors and elders in the community started off across the province,” she said.

Today’s total included 75 new ones in the Island Health region, and 382 new ones in the Vancouver Coastal Health Region, including Powell River.

The virus also claimed 10 more lives over the weekend.