RCMP say bystanders disarmed a suspect on Sunday, during a chaotic scene in south Nanaimo.

At approximately 5 pm on March 14th, 2021 the Nanaimo RCMP responded to a report of a man assaulting another man in a parking lot of a south Nanaimo business.

When police arrived on scene, several bystanders were able to disarm the suspect, age 39, who had reportedly assaulted the victim by striking him with a firearm. The same bystanders also prevented the suspect from fleeing on his motorbike.

Police spoke with several witnesses and the victim and determined that that the suspect apparently arrived on a motorbike and initiated a confrontation with the victim. During the melee, the victim was struck several times with a firearm and other items. A 29-year-old woman was also arrested for her involvement in the altercation.

Officers seized two firearms; a .22 calibre rifle, loaded with 14 rounds and a .22 calibre handgun (unloaded) and several knives. The victim, age 50, was transported to the Nanaimo hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“This was a chaotic scene and officers are confident that without the assistance of the bystanders, this incident could have turned tragic, “said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

The male suspect was arrested for Assault with a Weapon, Uttering Threats and a number of firearm related charges, and will he will be making an appearance in Nanaimo Provincial court on Monday March 15, 2021. The female was released from custody and further investigation will determine if charges are warranted for her involvement