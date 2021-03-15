The largest immunization rollout in B.C. history continues this week.

Call centres are processing COVID-19 vaccination appointment bookings ahead of schedule.

That means starting today at noon, seniors 84 and older can call to make an appointment.

To help manage the flow of calls, you’re asked to book your appointment only when you’re eligible.

The schedule is as follows:

You’re born in 1938 (age 83)

You can start calling tomorrow (March 16th) at 12:00pm.

You’re born in 1939 (age 82)

You can start calling Wednesday (March 17th) at 12:00pm.

You’re born in 1940 (age 81)

You can start calling Thursday (March 18th) at 12:00pm.

You’re born in 1941 (age 80)

You can start calling Friday (March 19) at 12:00pm.

If you’re born in 1936 or earlier (85-plus) or are Indigenous and born in 1956 or earlier (65-plus), you can call anytime.

When you call your health authority, you’ll be asked for: your first and last name, date of birth, postal code, and personal health number.

You can find your personal health number on the back of your B.C. driver’s licence, BC Services Card or CareCard. If you do not have a Personal Health Number, you can still receive the vaccine.

You’ll also be asked for your contact information which includes an email address that gets checked regularly or a phone number that can receive text messages.

You’ll never get asked for your social insurance number (SIN), driver’s licence number or banking and credit card details.

If you live on Vancouver Island, the number to call is 1-833-348-4787.

If you live in the Vancouver Coastal Health region which includes places like Powell River and Sechelt, call 1-877-587-5767.

Call centre hours are 7:00am to 7:00pm, seven days a week.