RCMP say two drivers narrowly avoided tragedy, after someone loosened lug nuts on tires in a Nanaimo parking lot.

They were parked in the Serauxmen baseball stadium’s parking lot on 3rd Street Wednesday morning.

At around noon, a young man left the parking lot and drove for about 8 minutes before noticing a strong vibration from the rear passenger tire. As he pulled over by Bowen Park, the tire came off and rolled abut 200 metres into the park.

He alerted his friends and another young man who had been parked near the first discovered lug nuts loose on one of his rear tires. He tightened them, and was able to drive away without incident.

“These were extremely dangerous and malicious acts of vandalism that could have had tragic consequences,” said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

The RCMP would like to hear from anyone whose lug nuts were loosened but did not report it to the police. If anyone has information on either of these incidents, please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2021-8674.