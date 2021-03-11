If you’re a British Columbian born in 1936 or earlier, you can now book your COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

At noon today (Thursday), the phone lines opened up for those 85-years and older to arrange to get their first shot.

This includes residents of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

Health Minister Adrian Dix shared yesterday that the booking schedule would be fast-tracked. Originally, it was announced that those 85 and older could start booking appointments on March 15th.

Dix took to social media to share the news: “Now four days ahead of schedule, health authority call centres are ready to book the next age cohort of BC seniors starting tomorrow, Mar 11, at noon – those born in 1936 or earlier (85+). They won’t have to wait until Monday,” he said. “Indigenous seniors ages 65+ can continue to book.”

Health authorities across the province first started booking appointments this past Monday for those 90 and up, and Indigenous people 65 and older.

Island Health plans to administer first doses of vaccine to around 44,000 people, including seniors over 80 and Indigenous people over 65, at its 19 clinics islandwide by April 12th.

To register for an appointment on Vancouver Island, call Island Health at 1 (833) 348-4787. If you’re on the Sunshine Coast, call Vancouver Coastal Health at 1 (877) 587-5767.