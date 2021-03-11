All adults on Gabriola Island will be getting vaccinated at the same time, regardless of their age.

It’s just one of the communities with 4,000 residents or less, or with accessibility challenges, included in Island Health’s ‘whole community approach’.

Around 30 communities in total will be vaccinated during a single health authority visit, in one day or on consecutive days, or over two authority visits.

For Gold River Mayor Brad Unger, this comes as welcome news. “It’s a really good plan,” he says, adding that “it’s fantastic for all the small communities.”

Communities included in the ‘whole community approach’ include:

Bamfield, Cortes Island, Denman Island, Gabriola Island, Galiano Island, Gold River, Hornby Island, Kyuquot, Lasqueti Island, Mayne Island, North Pender Island, Penelakut, Port Alice, Port Hardy, Port McNeil, Port Renfrew/Jordan River, Quadra Island, Read Island, Saturna Island, Sayward, Sointula, South Pender Island, Tahsis, Thetis Island, Tofino, Ucluelet and Zeballos.

If your ‘whole community approach’ clinic is not scheduled before April 12th, Island Health says it will make sure those 80-years and older can be vaccinated in or close to their community sometime prior. Call its call centre during the week your age group is eligible to arrange this.

Island Health adds, “details on when the vaccination clinics will occur will be communicated in the coming days.”