Vancouver Island University says it’s exciting to have students come back to the classroom this September.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that all public colleges and universities in B.C. will have on-campus education this fall.

In a letter sent out to students Tuesday, VIU President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Deborah Saucier says the school is doing everything it can to make students feel safe when they return.

“We know that many of you are eager to return to campus and that some of you may also be feeling a bit anxious. I want to reassure you that our first priority is a healthy and safe learning environment,” explained Saucier.

She adds that the school is hard at work making plans for programs and courses for Fall 2021 and the timetable will be available for students on April 26th.

VIU is also hosting a live Q&A event for students a few days after the fall timetable has been released.