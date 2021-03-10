British Columbians are eager to get back out to the campground.

On Monday, the Discover Camping website opened for those looking to book a spot at most front-country and background campsites.

According to the Ministry of Environment and BC Parks, since then around 8000 people have used the site to reserve their trips.

The ministry told our newsroom that by Monday afternoon alone, over 4500 people had gone online to get their spot.

With travel opportunities still limited due to COVID-19, the province is gearing up for another busy season.

With this said, it’s stressing the importance of being prepared with backup options for preferred sites and dates as so many people have used the site.

Society of Park Operators president Eddie Wood says staff are doing everything they can to ensure parks are safe for visitors.

“Many of our campgrounds will be very busy, so it’s important to plan ahead, follow public health guidelines, and enjoy B.C.’s outdoors. It’s going to be a fantastic season,” Wood says.

The province adds that changes are being made to ensure everyone has a safe visit, such as how many people can be in a campsite and restrictions on group sites.

While you can book your overnight stay on the Discover Camping website right now, reservations for day-use facilities, including picnic shelters and halls, are closed for the 2021 season.

To book your spot or to learn more about safety restrictions in place, visit the Discover Camping website.