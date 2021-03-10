It’s game over, for now, for the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League.

The league announced on its website today that, based on the review of the Provincial Health Officer orders, its governors have decided to bring the 2020-21 season to a conclusion.

The decision leaves players from nine island teams, including the Nanaimo Buccaneers, out of game action until next season.

“The current Public Health Authority discussions show it is unlikely there will be any changes in their current direction from where we are today, and with the added pressures from facilities comparing the teams need for ice usage against the need for the removal of the ice for other sport or health related events, it seemed that this is the time to make this decision,” league president Simon Morgan said, in a statement.

“Each team will determine their specific end date for their practice times with their players.”

“Our thanks and support firstly goes out to all the Coaches, Players, Volunteers and Executive for their continued support and use of safe practices during this entire extraordinary season. We also want to extend our heart-felt thanks and appreciation to our many fans for their continued patience and support of our players and our League during this stressful time,” Morgan continued.

BC Hockey has provided considerable time and support to assist the League in navigating the numerous temporary changes to rules and regulations and a thank you must include them for their guidance and direction during this unprecedented season.”

Morgan said it is “starting to look very positive” that teams will be playing games again in late summer in time for the upcoming season (2021-2022).

“The VIJHL Board of Governors is already starting to work on the needs of next season. Fingers crossed…,” Morgan said.

“Until next season – be safe, be kind and let’s get through this.”