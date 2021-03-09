A return to a semblance of normalcy in B.C.?

Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says that’s in our future.

On Monday, Dr. Henry said that, with B.C.’s immunization program ramping up and the days getting warmer, we can start to look at a modified return of some of the activities that have been on pause.

“We know that a thoughtful, careful approach is required, which means we need to think of resuming activities as slowly turning a dial, instead of flicking a switch,” Dr. Henry said.

“We know outside is better than inside, bigger spaces are better than smaller and our layers of protection will still be needed. These principles will guide our decisions in the weeks ahead.”

She said in the coming weeks, they ‘hope to see’ the return of sports and religious ceremonies.

Dr. Henry added that as part of these efforts, faith leaders have been regularly convening and we are working together to develop an approach to enable the gradual return of in-person religious services later this month.

“The focus is to both meet the specific needs of different faiths and ensure public health precautions are being maintained,” she said.