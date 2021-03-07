It’s like Christmas Eve, but for the avid camper.

Just one more sleep till British Columbians can start reserving campsites in provincial parks on Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, and across the province.

The Discover Camping reservation service is set to launch tomorrow (March 8th) at 7:00 am for the 2021 season.

It’s giving B.C.’ers an opportunity to book a spot at most frontcountry and background campsites, two months in advance of their arrival date.

Those who live in the province will have priority access to campsite reservations, and reservations can be made through the Discover Camping website.

Then, on July 8th, people living in other provinces can reserve campsites for the remainder of the season.

With travel opportunities still limited due to COVID-19, the province is gearing up for another busy camping season. With this said, it’s stressing the importance of being prepared with backup options for preferred sites and dates.

Society of Park Operators president Eddie Wood is looking forward to welcoming campers back, while anticipating “another great season” on the horizon. He says staff are currently doing everything they can to ensure parks are safe for visitors.

“Many of our campgrounds will be very busy, so it’s important to plan ahead, follow public health guidelines, and enjoy B.C.’s outdoors. It’s going to be a fantastic season,” Wood says.

The province adds, “Changes are being made to ensure everyone has a safe visit, such as how many people can be in a campsite and restrictions on group sites. Reservations for day-use facilities, including picnic shelters and halls, remain closed for the 2021 season.”