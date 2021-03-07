Island Health says Immunization Clinics are to be located in Beban Park and Cedar Community Centre in Nanaimo, the Ladysmith Urgent Care Centre in Ladysmith, and Cowichan Community Centre in Duncan.

Tomorrow, registration starts for the first age-based population cohort: Indigenous individuals age 65 and older, along with Elders, and non-indigenous individuals who are 90 and older.

The vaccinations will then begin on March 15.

Island health says it will then move to register people who are 85 and older, and then 80 and older.

It plans to have all of these populations vaccinated by April 12.

To register for an appointment, call 1-833-348-4787 between 7 am and 7 pm seven days a week.

Island Health says there will be 19 community clinics where more than 40,000 eligible residents will receive their first COVID-19 immunization over the next month.