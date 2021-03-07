The West Short RCMP says Friday night’s fatal shooting in Metchosin was targeted and area residents do not need to fear for their safety.

Around 9 pm Friday evening, police were called to the 4600 block of Highway 14 to investigate a shooting and found a 37-year old man dead.

The Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team and West Shore Police Dog Service were called in and Highway-14 to Sooke was closed overnight as police searched for a suspect.

The highway did not reopen until Saturday afternoon

Police say the 37-year old victim was known to them.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has now taken over investigation.

Constable Alex Bérubé of the West Shore RCMP says anyone with information is asked to contact them, particularly people who were travelling in the area between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm Friday evening.

VIIMCU information line: 250-380-6211 / West Shore RCMP non-emergency line: 250-474-2264