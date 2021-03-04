For those now eligible to get the jab, here is everything you need to know, to get your COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting March 8th, seniors 90 and older and Indigenous people over 65 can call Island Health to book their appointment.

Immunizations begin on March 15th.

That’s also the day when people 80 and older can start booking their immunizations, which get underway on March 22nd.

All health authorities in B.C. are registering individuals starting in the three age groupings below.

How to register for the COVID-19 Vaccine

Currently Eligible

Year of birth in or before 1931 (90+ seniors)

Year of birth in or before 1956 for Indigenous people

Registration will open March 8th.

Immunizations begin March 15th.

Year of birth in or before 1936 (85+ seniors)

Registration will open March 15th; immunizations begin March 22nd.

Year of birth in or before 1941 (80+ seniors)

Registration will open March 22nd; immunizations begin March 29th.

Exceptions to call-in process

Island Health is contacting some people directly to book appointments.

If you fall into the following groups, there is no need to call:

community health workers

long-term home support clients

people living and working in independent living centres

people living and working in seniors supportive housing hospital staff

community general practitioners and medical specialists (and office staff)

Only call in when you’re eligible. If you miss your initial age-based dates, you can call anytime after you become eligible.

Call 1-833-348-4787, 7:00am to 7:00pm daily.

You will need to provide your: Legal first and last name date of birth, postal code, personal health number (a.k.a. care card), and contact information (direct phone number or support person phone number)

The call centre agent will confirm your appointment date and time at the location nearest to you.

If someone has difficulty registering themselves, a family member, friend or community advocate can register for them, by calling 1-833-348-4787, from 7:00am to 7:00pm daily.

Here’s what happens when you call on behalf of someone:

The phone agent verifies who you are calling for and asks you to provide their age and personal information.

You work with the phone agent to select an appointment time slot at a clinic close to the home of the person you’re calling for.

The phone agent confirms the appointment time and clinic location

If you’ve provided contact information, you get a confirmation message sent by email or text

Culturally safe experiences for Indigenous people

Island Health says it “continues to work in close partnership with First Nations Health Authority, Métis Nation British Columbia and Friendship Centers across Vancouver Island to improve cultural safety in all areas of health-care, including at COVID-19 vaccine clinics.”

Indigenous people and communities continue to be prioritized, resulting in early access to vaccine, especially for communities exposed or vulnerable to COVID-19.

“The lessons learned and ongoing collaboration between agencies and communities informs Island Health’s vaccination rollout, including how to create a culturally safe environment for everyone,” the health authority said.

“This includes cultural safety training for staff and volunteers, as well as employing staff from partner organizations at COVID-19 vaccine clinics.”