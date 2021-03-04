Police in the Comox Valley are hoping to find a missing 30-year-old woman.

Chelsea Harry was last spotted in Courtenay on February 21st.

Standing at 5 ft. 4 and weighing around 115 lbs., Harry has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, black jacket, black pants and black boots.

According to RCMP, Harry has connections to Powell River and Nanaimo “so she might have travelled over there or to another community on the Island.”

“Her family is concerned and would like to ensure she is safe,” police add.

If you see Chelsea Harry, or know where she may be, you’re urged to call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.