The Sunshine Coast Regional District says a power supply failure has forced it to close the Sechelt Landfill today.

The repair work began yesterday and is expected to be complete today.

Residents can still use the Pender Harbour Transfer Station which is open until 4:30 pm.

That transfer station does not accept bins larger than 20 yards.

More information about the Pender Harbour Transfer Station is available on the SCRD website.

Residential curbside garbage collection will not be affected by the Sechelt Landfill closure.