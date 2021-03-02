The Nanaimo RCMP is trying to reunite a set of tools with their owner after a tote box fell off a truck this morning (Tuesday) at Hammond Bay Road and Fillinger Cresent.

Another driver recovered them but was not able to attract the attention of the truck’s driver.

He turned them over to the Nanaimo RCMP.

The small blue plastic tote box contains several Milwaukee and Dewalt palm sanders, wood glue, and clamps.

One of the sanders has the initials ‘GBC’ or ‘CBC’ written in black marker.

If they are yours, or you know who they belong to, contact the Nanaimo RCMP