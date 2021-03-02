The RCMP says the search has ended for a woman missing after a weekend boat fire in Ladysmith Harbour.

The 50-foot vessel burned to the waterline early Saturday morning and police have now recovered the remains of a person.

At around 5 am Saturday morning a man was rescued from a burning vessel in Ladysmith Harbour, but a woman in her 60s on board the vessel could not be found.

RCMP divers were brought in to search the harbour.

The RCMP says the fire was an accident and their investigation has now wrapped up.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.