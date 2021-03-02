Cowichan Tribes in Duncan now says that five members of its community have now died from COVID-19.

In its latest update, the First Nation says just under 250 members of the community have been infected by the virus since the outbreak began.

Six are currently hospitalized and nearly 90 percent of those who tested positive have since recovered.

Ninety-one households have been directly affected during the outbreak.

The shelter-in-place order for Cowichan Tribes remains in place until Friday.