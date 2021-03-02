Another COVID-19 Death at Cowichan Tribes in Duncan
Cowichan Tribes in Duncan now says that five members of its community have now died from COVID-19.
In its latest update, the First Nation says just under 250 members of the community have been infected by the virus since the outbreak began.
Six are currently hospitalized and nearly 90 percent of those who tested positive have since recovered.
Ninety-one households have been directly affected during the outbreak.
The shelter-in-place order for Cowichan Tribes remains in place until Friday.
The First Nation will begin administering second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine beginning tomorrow (Wednesday).
The clinic, which is open for two days, is only for those who were immunized at the first clinic.
Hundreds of members of Cowichan Tribes have now received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.