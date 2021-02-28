Three more schools have been added to the Island Health exposure list.

According to the health authority, Aspen Park Elementary School in Comox reported an exposure on Feb. 22nd, along with Cedar Elementary School in Nanaimo on Feb. 22 and 23rd and Chemainus Elementary Community School in Chemainus on Feb. 22 and 23rd.

That brings the current school exposure list on Vancouver Island to 17 with five in Nanaimo, five in the Comox Valley, two in Campbell River and Chemainus, along with one each in Victoria, Lantzville, and Ladysmith.

With more exposures being reported in schools, North Vancouver Island Medical Health Officer, Dr. Charmaine Enns says “When there is more COVID activity at the community level it will be reflected in schools. Schools are just a reflection of the larger community.”

She explained that while it is concerning, parents should know their kids are extremely safe.

“Transmission is not amplified in schools, in fact, it’s quite the opposite. We’ve seen really great management and control at the school level. Public schools are doing a fantastic job with being able to continue with education and have students in class even in a pandemic.”

Dr. Enns says the more we work to address transmission at the community level, the more we can be sure it won’t appear in schools. To see the active exposure list for schools on Vancouver Island, visit Island Health’s website.