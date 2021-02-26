Nanaimo’s Mayor says the expansion of the Duke Point Terminal will bring good-paying jobs to the city.

This week, the Port of Nanaimo and DP World signed a 50-year lease agreement.

They say its a first step in a $105 million expansion at Duke Point. Over time, we’ll see new buildings on the site, and new cranes to off-load shipping containers.

The berth is going to be extended about 150 additional metres. And the storage yard will be expanded to eventually hold about 280,000 shipping containers.

Chief Michael Wyse, of the Snuneymuxw First Nation says “Improving economic and social prosperity for this region is of great importance for our children and grandchildren to live together harmoniously and with a head start to shared prosperity. Part of this is respect for one another, including respect for the Snuneymuxw Treaty of 1854 and recognition of our treaty relationship with one another. By doing this simple step, unlocks socio-economic potential for everyone in the region including the Snuneymuxw People.

Mayor Leonard Krog, City of Nanaimo says “This project stands to create significant economic opportunities for Nanaimo and central Vancouver Island. It will bring not only good-paying jobs, but places Nanaimo as an integral port hub when it comes to shipping and trade, both domestic and international. We couldn’t be more pleased to see this project moving forward.”