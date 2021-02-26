RCMP have arrested 3 men in their 30’s, for defacing and destroying public and private property, with spray paint and black markers. It happened in Maffeo Sutton Park, in the evening of February 15th.

Officers were alerted to the incident by a witness who reported seeing the three men spray painting throughout the park. When the officers arrived, the suspects attempted to leave. Other officers however, quickly located the three and arrested them all for Mischief.

Officers returned to park where the suspects had been seen spray painting and noted several fresh tags done in green paint. The paint found, coincidentally, matched the green paint on the hands and clothing of all three suspects. The officers then walked through the park and located several utility boxes and garbage cans that had also been freshly tagged with the same coloured paint.

Items seized from the suspects included nine spray cans, numerous black markers and dozens of spray nozzles of various sizes. The three suspects, ranging in age from 32 to 36, were later released unconditionally from police custody while the investigation continued.

“The officers are consulting with city officials before laying charges to determine the actual cost to remove the paint and restore the property to its original state.” said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

RCMP say every year graffiti tags on public and private property cost thousands of dollars and many hours to remove. Some items are permanently defaced and need to be replaced.

If graffiti tags appear in your neighbourhood, contact the City of Nanaimo Bylaws at 250-755-4422. They can provide direction on the clean up and offer free graffiti wipes to assist with the clean up on private property.