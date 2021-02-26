A 50-year old Nanaimo man is recovering from stab wounds, after a scuffle that started over physical distancing.

RCMP say the man was with family, outside the Dollarama at Port Place Mall at around 6 on Wednesday.

The suspect came near, and was told by a young woman to maintain his distance because of Covid 19. He became hostile, and the man stepped forward. The suspect first struck him with a metal coffee cup.

There was a short scuffle. The victim was stabbed with a knife, and the suspect ran off. The victim’s wife called 911.

The suspect was later apprehended at his residence on Gabriola Island. His name has not been released.

He was charged and released pending a court date in May. The victim was treated in hospital for non-life threatening stab wounds.

GROPING SUSPECT STILL AT LARGE

Nanaimo RCMP are still searching for a suspect, after a woman was assaulted at Woodgrove Mall.

Late Saturday afternoon, they say, a woman was standing by her car not far from the exit by the bus loops.

A man came up from behind and groped her. In her shock, she yelled obscenities at him, and he walked off.

He’s described as around 25 years old, 5 foot 7, with a dark complexion and spikey dark hair.

He was wearing a dark hoodie and black covid mask.