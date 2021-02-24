Dust off your camping gear, the official start of camping season is only a few months away.

British Columbians can soon start reserving campsites in provincial parks on Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, and across the province starting March 8th.

That’s when the Discover Camping reservation service is set to launch for the 2021 season, giving locals an opportunity to book a campsite two months in advance of their arrival date.

People who live in the province will have priority access to campsite reservations throughout the summer, and reservations can be made through the Discover Camping website.

Then, on July 8th, people living in other provinces can reserve campsites for the remainder of the season.

With travel opportunities still limited due to COVID-19, the Province expects this year’s camping season to be busy.

It says a positive camping experience starts the moment a site is booked, so it’s stressing the importance of being prepared with backup options for preferred sites and dates.

“Opening provincial campgrounds safely to support public health guidelines means it will not be business as usual in many campgrounds,” the Province says.

“Changes are being made to ensure everyone has a safe visit, such as how many people can be in a campsite and restrictions on group sites. Reservations for day-use facilities, including picnic shelters and halls, remain closed for the 2021 season.”

Society of Park Operators president Eddie Wood is looking forward to welcoming campers back, and anticipates “another great season” on the horizon. He says staff are currently doing everything they can to ensure parks are safe for visitors.

With that said, the Province wants you to keep in mind public health guidelines for gatherings may change throughout the season.

“Many of our campgrounds will be very busy, so it’s important to plan ahead, follow public health guidelines, and enjoy B.C.’s outdoors. It’s going to be a fantastic season,” Wood adds.