It’s a difficult time to be homeless, and the Nanaimo Homeless Coalition is looking for some help to make it a little easier.

It’s teamed up to create a Coat Drive; Winter coats, gloves and hats are being dropped off at the Dodd’s Furniture location on Uplands Drive.

The items are being distributed to a number of local agencies that provide services to those in need in the city. About 40 coats have been donated so far.

The coats will be distributed to the Nanaimo Homeless Coalition partner agencies, such as the Society for Equity, Inclusion and Advocacy (SEIA) and the 7-10 Club, who will give them out to people who need them most.

“During these cold winter months, donations of winter coats help keep people experiencing homelessness warm and safe. We’re grateful to the community members who have donated to help their neighbours, and to Dodd’s Furniture for spearheading this coat drive,” Chantale Roelens, Executive Director, SEIA.

The Nanaimo Homeless Coalition has partnered with United Way Central & Northern Vancouver Island, the Government of Canada’s Reaching Home: Canada’s Homelessness Strategy, SEIA and the 7-10 Club to open two warming centres in the city to provide respite from cold weather during the day. The City of Nanaimo also funds emergency shelters. More information can be found here.

Those wanting to donate gently-used winter coats and other winter items such as hats, scarves and gloves, can continue to drop them off to Dodd’s Furniture at 4900 Uplands Drive.