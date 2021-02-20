The Wounded Warrior Run is still taking place, it will just be a little delayed this year.

The organization announced that because of the ongoing pandemic, it will be moving the annual Vancouver Island-wide run to April.

Normally, the team of eight runners leave Port Hardy around February 20th for a 700km journey to Victoria to bring awareness and raise funds for Wounded Warriors Canada.

Run Director Jacqueline Zweng says instead of running a modified race or even a virtual one this year, the hope is that when April rolls around, new Provincial Health Orders will allow non-essential travel.

She also says, while it’s tough to wait a couple of months, the message stays the same.

“It is disappointing to postpone the run, but we know that the mission doesn’t change. We are still working every day to raise funds for our Veterans, First Responders and their families to access life- changing programs through Wounded Warriors Canada.”

“We know this need is also greater than ever given the circumstances of the past year since our last run in 2020, which was literally a week before the pandemic shut things down in Canada,” explains Zweng.

Zweng adds that once the April run comes around, even Provincial health officer Dr Bonnie Henry will be in Victoria for the final leg of the journey and will speak, if the team is able to go ahead.

You can support the team in reaching our $250,000 fundraising goal by visiting the Wounded Warriors BC website.