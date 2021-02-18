Nanaimo’s new Fire Chief is a familiar face.

After a search that drew dozens of applications from across the country, the City of Nanaimo selected Deputy Chief Tim Doyle as its new Fire Chief.

Doyle has been with Nanaimo Fire Rescue for the last 20 years, serving as Assistant Chief (2014-2017) until his appointment to Deputy Chief in 2017.

During the City’s search, he was the Acting Fire Chief.

During his time with Nanaimo Fire Service, Acting Fire Chief Tim Doyle oversaw the construction of the new Fire Station No. 1, recruitment, training, the Vancouver Island Emergency Response Academy (VIERA), and leading emergency operations.

Doyle says “The fire department is made up of people wanting to help people in their time of need, including our non-emergency staff. As such, it is an honour to be entrusted with the responsibility of representing the City of Nanaimo Fire Department and supporting the community during emergencies.

As the new Fire Chief, I see it as a privilege to lead this courageous team of women and men by doing what I can to help support their health and wellness and making sure they get home safely to their loved ones.”