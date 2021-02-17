A simple, but important change is here for renters in the province.

Starting March 1st, email communications will be allowed between landlords and tenants who are in a dispute resolution process.

Previously, they were required to exchange physical documents by mail, or by having someone drop them off.

B.C says the change came as a recommendation by the Rental Housing Task Force.

The task force heard from renters and rental housing providers that there is a desire to use modern forms of communication, such as email, as an acceptable form of notification.

The change is also a direct result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

When personal service was not available to landlords and tenants, the director of the Residential Tenancy Branch issued an order allowing them to serve documents by email, which is now a permanent change.

The province is also extending an order allowing strata corporations in B.C. to hold meetings electronically, including their annual and special general meetings, during the current provincial state of emergency.

That temporary change under the Emergency Program Act applies to all strata corporations, regardless of whether they have a bylaw allowing electronic meetings.