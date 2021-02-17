There’s a new opportunity for you to tell the RCMP your thoughts about crime and safety.

The force is teaming up with the City of Nanaimo and 4th year criminology students, to perform safety audits in selected neighbourhoods throughout Nanaimo.

Nanaimo RCMP Community Policing Coordinator Christy Wood says for some residents in Nanaimo, there is an increased feeling of fear that comes with an increase in crime activity. Over time, this has shown to undermine the safety and security of our communities and weakens the cohesiveness of our neighbourhoods.

Wood says the goal of the Safety Audits project is to work in partnership with neighbourhoods to find ways to reduce opportunities for crime and incorporate relevant crime prevention programming.

The RCMP says similar audits in many cities throughout Canada and the US have been shown to be effective in addressing safety challenges in any neighbourhood.

The Community Policing Program will be partnering with a variety of people and organizations, including criminology students, Neighbourhood Associations, local decision makers and residents from our communities.

Residents will have an opportunity to share their experiences and perceptions of crime in their neighbourhoods. The information will help officials gain a better understanding of how Nanaimo’s communities are affected by crime. The results will also guide their efforts to address some of these issues.

Residents wishing to participate can provide input via an online survey and/or participate in the Audit itself. All personal information will be kept confidential and responses will also be kept anonymous. Time commitment required varies from a few minutes to 2-3 hours depending on the level of involvement.

If you are interested in being part of this project or would like more information, please visit nanaimocpvolunteers.ca or email Christy Wood, Community Policing Coordinator at Christy.wood@rcmp-grc.gc.ca