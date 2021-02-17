With two new ships on the way for the Southern Gulf Islands, BC Ferries wants to hear what you think.

It’s asking the community to share their thoughts on current and future ferry schedules for the area before the new vessel arrives next year.

BC Ferries’ President and CEO Mark Collins says the goal is to provide better service to each Island.

“We want to better understand how things are changing for island communities and support their growth and recovery.”

“The Southern Gulf Islands routes are complex and interconnected, and changes to one schedule can mean a change to all schedules,” adds Collins.

“Customers rely on the ferry for a variety of travel needs, and these needs fluctuate and change by season. It’s important we carefully consider all needs for all islands and all seasons when looking to enhance schedules.”

The first phase of engagement will take place virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions on travel and gatherings.

BC Ferries is also reaching out to communities via Ferry Advisory Committees, at terminals and on vessels, as well as online.

BC Ferries last engaged with Southern Gulf Island communities about schedules back in 2015.

For more information or to join the conversation, visit the BC Ferries website.