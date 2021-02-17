A new security camera is sharing its panoramic view of Nanaimo with the world.

Island Communications has set up a new camera, at its site up on Mount Benson.

It’s main job is to keep an eye on the site, so you’ll also see shots of the mountaintop.

But the company says they set up a couple of angles so people can enjoy scenic views of the city below.

There can be interruptions in the “tour” though; the company says in the winter months heavy ice and snow can build up on the tower and they have to disable the tour mode to keep from damaging the camera mechanism.

This usually lasts for a few days at most and when the ice clears we turn the tour mode back on. (The feed was off at the time of writing.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PtQsXYwxenM&feature=youtu.be