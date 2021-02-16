High school students and other ferry passengers between Nanaimo and Gabriola Island were delayed this morning.

A Nanaimo-Ladysmith Public School District bus had mechanical difficulties on the ferry ramp on Gabriola Island. As a result, only foot passengers were able to cross on the 7:35 sailing which departed about 25 minutes late.

A tow truck had to be dispatched from Nanaimo to clear the ramp of the school bus.

Ferry passengers may expect delays for the rest of the day.