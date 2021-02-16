A COVID-19 outbreak at a Nanaimo seniors-care home has now been expanded to include a resident of the facility.

Island Health says the additional case was found at Eden Gardens, one of two long-term where a staff member had tested positive for the virus.

The new case is an elder of the home, who was identified as a contact of the employee that had tested positive and is now self-isolating at home.

The Eden Gardens outbreak has now been expanded to cover the entire facility, and all 127 elders and 246 staff will be tested.

The residents are now keeping to their rooms and will be served meals in their rooms.

The home has enhanced cleaning and use of personal protective equipment, and staff movement through the facility is restricted.

Only essential visits with extra precautions are allowed and admissions and transfers have been stopped.

Staff from Island Health continue to have a presence at the home to support the outbreak response.

Eden Gardens is owned and operated by the Nanaimo Travellers Lodge Society.

On Sunday, Island Health declared outbreaks at the Eden Gardens and Wexford Creek seniors care homes when a staff member at each facility tested positive for the virus.