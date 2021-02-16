A Nanaimo RCMP officer is recovering in hospital from serious injuries after his police cruiser hit a slippery patch on a highway and rolled.

The Nanaimo detachment says the officer was traveling north with his emergency lights and siren on to assist another officer.

His vehicle came to a rest upside down and the officer was able to get out and call for assistance.

It happened on Monday on Highway 19-A south of the intersection of Oliver Road and Highway 19-A.

The Nanaimo RCMP is asking any witnesses or anyone with dashcam video to call their non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.