The snowfall warning continues for the final day of the Family Day Long weekend.

Another five centimetres of snow is forecast today, with 15 centimetres possible at higher elevations.

The current snowfall warning extends from Gibsons to Powell River on the Sunshine Coast and from Duncan to Campbell River on Eastern Vancouver Island, but south of the Cowichan Valley the forecast is for rain.

Drive BC reports compact snow with slippery sections on highways.

Clearing skies are expected tomorrow with temperatures up to eight degrees and Tuesday’s forecast is for sunshine.

Rain is forecast for Thursday.