Island Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at Wexford Creek and Eden Gardens long-term care homes in Nanaimo. One staff person has tested positive for COVID-19 at each site. At this time, no residents are experiencing symptoms. Communication with residents and families is underway.

At Wexford Creek, the staff member who tested positive is reported to be self-isolating at home. The outbreak is limited to one floor within the facility. All residents on the affected floor and the staff who worked there are being tested for COVID-19.

Admissions, transfers and visitation to the entire site have been stopped.

Eden Gardens, formerly known as Nanaimo Travellers Lodge, specializes in care for seniors with dementia. The staff member who tested positive there is also reported to be self-isolating at home. The outbreak is limited to staff and elders who participated in activities on specific days. All whose who who participated in those activities are being tested for COVID-19. Admissions, transfers and visitation to that site have also been stopped.

Island Health says enhanced control measures have been put in place at both sites, and they are working with both care homes to identify anyone who may have been exposed.

The health authority says the following additional measures have been implemented at both sites:

Staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care.

Visitors are restricted throughout the facilities.

Staff and resident movement in the facilities has been restricted.

Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

Residents, families and staff are being notified.

Twice a day screening of all staff and residents.

Island Health says it will have additional presence at both sites to take any further actions required, support the facility and answer questions from staff, residents and family members.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit: www.islandhealth.ca/covid19.