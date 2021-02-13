Heavy snow has fallen overnight on the Sunshine Coast and the Nanaimo region, as well as to the south on Vancouver Island, blanketing the Cowichan Valley and Malahat areas, and Victoria.

Environment Canada snow warnings remain in place for Eastern Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast this morning.

The forecast calls for another 20 centimetres of additional snow to accumulate in Nanaimo by late Sunday, with up to five more centimetres expected for the Sunshine Coast.

The snow will continue to fall throughout the day until it eases to snow flurries tonight.

Drive BC reports compact snow on highways, with slippery conditions in some places.

Environment Canada warns that visibility on roads and highways will be reduced by snow and blowing snow from strong winds.

Snow is expected to continue on Sunday, but temperatures will begin to rise and the snow is forecast to change to rain on Monday.