Non-profits in Nanaimo, Sechelt get a funding boost from the Province
B.C. government logo (Supplied by: Province of British Columbia)
Numerous non-profits in both Nanaimo and Sechelt are getting a helping hand from the Province.
Through B.C.’s Community Gaming Grants, a total of $11 million will be handed out to conservation and public safety programs provincewide this year.
A total of $6.3 million will be divvied up amongst 132 organizations offering emergency and lifesaving services, with the extra $4.8 million split between 138 environmental organizations.
In Nanaimo, non-profits receiving funding include:
- Decourcy Island Community Association – $45,000
- Georgia Strait Alliance – $95,000
- Nanaimo & Area Land Trust Society – $44,000
- Nanaimo Marine Rescue Society – $64,000
- Nanaimo Region John Howard Society – $32,500
- Nanaimo Search & Rescue Society – $100,000
- Coast Emergency Communications Association – $15,200
- Mid-Island Air Search and Rescue Society – $39,080
- Nanaimo Science and Sustainability Society – $15,000
- B.C. Marine Trails Network Association – $10,500
Meanwhile, in Sechelt, non-profits receiving funding include:
- Sunshine Coast Marine Rescue Society – $30,000
- Restorative Justice Program of the Sunshine Coast – $12,000
- Sunshine Coast Conservation Association – $23,000
Minister of Municipal Affairs, Josie Osborne, says that the Province is committed to supporting local organizations involved in a variety of activities that help build vibrant, healthy communities.
“This funding ensures community organizations can continue to provide programming to enhance public safety through emergency programs like search and rescue, and to steward and preserve our ecosystems for generations to come,” Osborne says.
A full list of environment and public safety grant recipients can be found here.