Numerous non-profits in both Nanaimo and Sechelt are getting a helping hand from the Province.

Through B.C.’s Community Gaming Grants, a total of $11 million will be handed out to conservation and public safety programs provincewide this year.

A total of $6.3 million will be divvied up amongst 132 organizations offering emergency and lifesaving services, with the extra $4.8 million split between 138 environmental organizations.

In Nanaimo, non-profits receiving funding include:

Decourcy Island Community Association – $45,000

Georgia Strait Alliance – $95,000

Nanaimo & Area Land Trust Society – $44,000

Nanaimo Marine Rescue Society – $64,000

Nanaimo Region John Howard Society – $32,500

Nanaimo Search & Rescue Society – $100,000

Coast Emergency Communications Association – $15,200

Mid-Island Air Search and Rescue Society – $39,080

Nanaimo Science and Sustainability Society – $15,000

B.C. Marine Trails Network Association – $10,500

Meanwhile, in Sechelt, non-profits receiving funding include:

Sunshine Coast Marine Rescue Society – $30,000

Restorative Justice Program of the Sunshine Coast – $12,000

Sunshine Coast Conservation Association – $23,000

Minister of Municipal Affairs, Josie Osborne, says that the Province is committed to supporting local organizations involved in a variety of activities that help build vibrant, healthy communities.

“This funding ensures community organizations can continue to provide programming to enhance public safety through emergency programs like search and rescue, and to steward and preserve our ecosystems for generations to come,” Osborne says.

A full list of environment and public safety grant recipients can be found here.