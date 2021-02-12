The provincial government has funded free Family Day activities in communities across B.C.

The province reminds everyone to stick to their household groups and otherwise take all Covid 19 precautions, including wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing.

The following activities will take place in Nanaimo:

Paint a rock and place it at your favourite park or trail entrance sign. Share a picture of your rock by tagging Parks, Recreation and Culture on Instagram and use hashtag rock parks and rec to be entered into a draw for one of three $50 parks and rec gift cards.

On Monday, there’s a “Then & Now” Scavenger Hunt. Find one of six hidden prize tickets throughout the City based on photo clues posted on nanaimo parks and rec Instagram and website.

There is also free skating at the Nanaimo Ice Centre. You have to register for a session online in advance. the sessions are on the parks and rec website. Only 40 skaters per session.

.. and PacificCARE will be doing random drop-ins at Oliver Woods Playground through Monday, to give away family resource back packs.

A full list of activities can be found here.