A Canada wide warrant has been issued for a 30-year-old Nanaimo man who RCMP say should be considered violent.

RCMP say Jesse Goodale Goodale was released from a federal penitentiary in January 2021, after serving the majority of his sentence for aggravated assault. Upon his release, Goodale was court ordered to stay at the Salvation Army in Victoria. On February 10, 2021 he did not return for the night and accordingly, a warrant was issued for his arrest for breaching the terms of his release.

Goodale is originally from Nanaimo and has family and friends throughout Nanaimo and central Vancouver Island. He is Indigenous, 5 ft. 11, 220 pounds, and the picture provided was taken in August of 2020. It is believed that he is now sporting a beard. Goodale has numerous tattoos; JJ on his right arm, WEED on his left hand, and M.H. and CROWN on his right hand.

If you know the whereabouts of Jesse Goodale, please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345